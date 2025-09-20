 Mumbai: Woman Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Audi After Dog Runs Across Road, Crashes Into Parked Cars In Chembur
Mumbai: Woman Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Audi After Dog Runs Across Road, Crashes Into Parked Cars In Chembur

A speeding Audi crashed into four to five parked vehicles in Chembur's Sindhi Society area on Friday night. The woman driver lost control while trying to avoid a dog on the road between Jhama Chowk and Suman Nagar. Several vehicles were severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Woman Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Audi After Dog Runs Across Road, Crashes Into Parked Cars In Chembur | Representational Image

Mumbai: A speeding Audi car crashed into four to five parked vehicles in the Sindhi Society area of Chembur on Friday night. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, though the vehicles sustained significant damage, according to residents.

The incident occurred on a newly constructed road between Jhama Chowk and Suman Nagar in the Sindhi Society area, as reported by Loksatta. Although the road was built two years ago, it has yet to be opened for regular traffic. As a result, a large number of vehicles are often parked along this stretch, and many motorists reportedly use it to drive at high speeds.

On Friday night, a woman was driving an Audi car at high speed on this closed road when a dog suddenly ran in front of her vehicle. Attempting to avoid hitting the dog, she lost control of the car, which then rammed into four to five vehicles parked alongside the road.

While there were no injuries reported, the parked vehicles suffered extensive damage. Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from Chunabhatti Police Station quickly arrived at the scene, as reported. The woman driver was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

In other news from Mumbai, the Vikhroli Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday extended the police custody of three individuals arrested in connection with a fatal drunk driving incident on LBS Road in Ghatkopar. The tragic accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

The accused have been identified as Bhavika Dama-Bhanushali (30), her friend Khorram Bhanushali (30), and Aniket Bansode. They were taken into custody following a high-speed crash that not only resulted in a fatality but also caused significant damage to roadside property.

