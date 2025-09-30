Garba Night Turned Into Frenzy As Rinku Singh Hits Winning Runs Against Pakistan To Win Asia Cup 2025 | Video | Instagram @sarapravin.agale

The Indian cricket team has not just clinched another Asia Cup title but has also lifted the spirits of the entire nation with their third consecutive win against Pakistan in the tournament. Team Blue has just made the ongoing Navaratri fest even more special.

A viral video is buzzing on the Internet in which Garba lovers and cricket fans can be seen watching the nail-biting finisher between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 final. As soon as Rinku Singh hit winning runs, the Garba night turned into a frenzy. The video is massively going viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

On Sunday night, September 28, when the Asia Cup final between two notorious rivals, India and Pakistan, was brewing to a thrilling finish, all Garba nights across the nation might have paused just like this one in the viral video. Everyone stopped, glued to the big screen on the floor, watching every second of that action-packed last over.

The music team can be seen all set for the winning moment, and as soon as Rinku Singh hit a four as winning runs, every corner of the massive dome erupted in cheers. The drummers start beating the traditional Garba drums, and everyone present there starts dancing and cheering for Team Blue.

The video shows the passion for cricket among Indians and a moment filled with joy. It reflects on how a game can unite people despite their class, cast, or religion. Just pure joy and happiness.

ALSO READ: Meet Faryal Waqar, Beautiful & Sensible Pakistani Fan Resembling Deepika Padukone!

Faryal Waqar Younis, also known as Pakistan's Deepika Padukone, is once again making headlines for her appearances to support her home country at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Faryal Waqar is said to be a lookalike of popular Bollywood actress and global icon, Deepika Padukone. Netizens are calling her the only sensible cricket fan of Pakistan, owing to her clarity of the game.