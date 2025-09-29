Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Meet Faryal Waqar, Beautiful & Sensible Pakistani Fan Resembling Deepika Padukone! | X @YearOfTheKraken

Faryal Waqar Younis, also known as Pakistan's Deepika Padukone, is once again making headlines for her appearances to support her home country at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Faryal Waqar is said to be a lookalike of popular Bollywood actress and global icon, Deepika Padukone. She is once again receiving the limelight on the Internet through her spotings and post-match reactions outside the playgrounds. Netizens are calling her the only sensible cricket fan of Pakistan, owing to her clarity of the game.

Who Is Faryal Waqar Younis?

Faryal Waqar Younis is a Pakistani cricket fan who often gets spotted in her charismatic looks to support her country in the multinational tournaments. Faryal went viral on social media during the Champions Trophy 2025 when she was referred to as a lookalike of Deepika Padukone, while some also claimed that she looks like Preity Zinta.

Faryal lives in Dubai and works as an educational counselor in the Higher Education Sector. Faryal Waqar was born in Saudi Arabia. She traces her roots to Pakistan, the country she supported during the India vs Pakistan matches during the Asia Cup 2025.

"Only Sensible Fan From Pakistan"

WATCH: Pakistani Pocahontas becomes the only Pakistani cricket fan to talk sensibly after the defeat against India



She was obviously educated abroad, going by her accent, so it is not a surprise. pic.twitter.com/ZIB7ZZaA1g — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 29, 2025

Netizens are calling her the only sensible cricket fan of Pakistan, owing to her spirited reactions in post-match reactions, even after her team was defeated by the Indian cricket team. X user wrote, "Pakistani Pocahontas becomes the only Pakistani cricket fan to talk sensibly after the defeat against India. She was obviously educated abroad, going by her accent, so it is not a surprise."

In her interview, she can be seen unsatisfied with the result of the match, but she did not blame any one particular player. She accepted that Pakistan did not have enough runs on the board to defend against a strong Indian batting line up. She said, "Teeno matches India se haare hain, but today we are exceptionally proud because of how some players played well. We are very proud of Pakistan, hum log bahot grace se haare. The nation should accept that and yes we lost that is to India played the better game."

India clinched their 9th Asia Cup title in the recently concluded T20 format. With the likes of Tilak Verma's unbeaten innings of 69 runs, the men in blue defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.