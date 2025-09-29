'Nehru, Gandhi Nahi Rukwa Sake..': Security Guard Tries To Obstruct RSS Shakha Inside Residential Society In Ghaziabad, Issues Apology Later | X @Benarasiyaa/@airnewsalerts

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A security supervisor from Ghaziabad's residential society in Ajnara mistakenly interrupted and stopped the ongoing 'Shakha' of RSS. The security guard alleged that the 'Shakha' was taking place inside the park of the residential society, which is a violation of the society's rules. The enraged members of the community were seen arguing with him after he was stopped from performing further. A video was recorded by onlookers that went viral on social media. Later, the security supervisor issued a video apology on social media.

In the viral video that went viral earlier on Sunday, the guard can be seen arguing with the members of the particular 'Shakha' over not conducting the performances inside the park of the residential society. To which the members can be heard arguing that they will not refrain from conducting the Shakha inside the park, no matter what.



"RSS ko Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi nai rukwa sake. Aapki haisiyat hi kya hai."



"RSS ko Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi nai rukwa sake. Aapki haisiyat hi kya hai."

In UP's Ghaziabad, a security supervisor at a housing society could be heard asking residents to not hold RSS "shakha" in the park inside the society. An elderly man from the group could be heard…

During the arguments, one of the elderly members from the Shakha can be heard saying, "RSS ko Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi nai rukwa sake. Aapki haisiyat hi kya hai."

Security Supervisor Issued an Apology

A day after the chaotic blunder and the video of the incident went viral, the security supervisor issued an apology for abducting the members of RSS. He said that he was unaware of the RSS Shakha being conducted, and he was asked to stop some activities going on in the park. He mentioned that he misunderstood that to stop the ongoing RSS Shakha.

"Was not aware people from RSS were there. I apologize for stopping and disturbing them."



"Was not aware people from RSS were there. I apologize for stopping and disturbing them."

Harsh Chaudhary, the security supervisor at Ajnara's residential society in Ghaziabad who was seen asking residents to not hold RSS "shakha" in the society park has apologised.

