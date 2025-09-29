'Nehru, Gandhi Nahi Rukwa Sake..': Security Guard Tries To Obstruct RSS Shakha Inside Residential Society In Ghaziabad, Issues Apology Later

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A security supervisor from Ghaziabad's residential society in Ajnara mistakenly interrupted and stopped the ongoing 'Shakha' of RSS. The security guard alleged that the 'Shakha' was taking place inside the park of the residential society, which is a violation of the society's rules. The enraged members of the community were seen arguing with him after he was stopped from performing further. A video was recorded by onlookers that went viral on social media. Later, the security supervisor issued a video apology on social media.
In the viral video that went viral earlier on Sunday, the guard can be seen arguing with the members of the particular 'Shakha' over not conducting the performances inside the park of the residential society. To which the members can be heard arguing that they will not refrain from conducting the Shakha inside the park, no matter what.
WATCH VIDEO:
During the arguments, one of the elderly members from the Shakha can be heard saying, "RSS ko Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi nai rukwa sake. Aapki haisiyat hi kya hai."
Security Supervisor Issued an Apology
A day after the chaotic blunder and the video of the incident went viral, the security supervisor issued an apology for abducting the members of RSS. He said that he was unaware of the RSS Shakha being conducted, and he was asked to stop some activities going on in the park. He mentioned that he misunderstood that to stop the ongoing RSS Shakha.
PM Modi to release a postal stamp and a coin to mark RSS's centenary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a postage stamp and a coin to mark the centenary year of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).
According to the sources, the release of the stamp and coin will take place on October 1, 2025, in New Delhi and will see the participation of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.