 Know The Significance Of Growing Barley During Navratri
Know The Significance Of Growing Barley During Navratri

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Sharidya Navratri 2025 | Photo Credit: X/ @IPSVineet

Navratri is a festival deeply rooted in rituals and symbolism, and one of its most important traditions is the practice of sowing barley seeds (jowar/jaun) at the beginning of the nine days. This ritual is also known as Jau Sowing or Khetri Sthapana. It holds immense spiritual significance and is considered a way of invoking the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Rituals of Jau Sowing

On the first day of Navratri, devotees install the Kalash and place a small earthen pot filled with soil beside it. Barley seeds are sown in this soil, and water is sprinkled daily. By the end of the nine days, the barley grows into fresh green shoots. These shoots are then distributed among family members after the completion of Navratri rituals, symbolising prosperity, positivity, and new beginnings.

Significance

The act of growing barley is not just a ritual but a representation of life, fertility, and abundance. In ancient times, barley was one of the primary crops, closely linked to food security and prosperity. Thus, its growth during Navratri came to be seen as a divine sign. The health and length of the barley shoots are often believed to indicate future prosperity and blessings in the household.

Symbol of faith and positivity

Spiritually, the barley shoots symbolise the inner growth of devotees during the nine days of worship. Just as the seed transforms into a plant with care and devotion, worshippers too are reminded to nurture their faith, patience, and positivity. Offering these shoots to the goddess is seen as a gesture of gratitude and surrender. Therefore, growing barley during Navratri is not only a sacred tradition but also a beautiful reminder of growth, hope, and the nourishing power of divine energy that sustains all life.

Navratri 2025: Nine Nights of Devotion, Dance, And Celebration
About Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, Goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil. Devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

