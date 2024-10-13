Sharvari Wagh's Sleek Runway Debut In Kimono Bomber Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week

Sharvari Wagh at LFW 2024 | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh made a stunning entrance into the world of high fashion with her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week yesterday (October 12). The 'Maharaj' fame turned showstopper for ace designer due Pankaj & Nidhi's latest couture collection, "Loop".

Sharvari shared her excitement on Instagram after making her runway debut. She posted behind-the-scenes moments from the Lakme Fashion Week and expressed her happiness, "Today was my Runway Debut with @pankajandnidhi at the Lakmé fashion week! Eeepp! I have always watched fashion weeks and dreamt of closing a show someday.. And that day was today! Isn’t a day spent discussing fashion & style is a day well spent?!"

Decoding Sharvari Wagh's LFW debut look

Sharvari sashayed the ramp in an extravagant, adolescently embroidered kimono bomber jacket adorned with an infinity loop pattern from Pankaj & Nidhi's newest collection. The well-silhouetted ensemble featured a tuxedo yoke, a cord-styled bustier top, and a satin mini-cocoon skirt.

The 'Munjya' star accessorised her show-stopping look with statement silver ear cuffs and heels. For the glam, Sharvari opted for a flawless base, a smokey eye look, and nude lips. In the middle-parted sleek hair bun, she exuded chic elegance.

Fans reaction

Sharvari's runway debut was not only a special moment for her but also for her fans. As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the post with likes and comments, celebrating her new milestone. A user commented under the video, "Aweeee my cute girl first ever runway so happy and proud," another wrote, "So proud of how far you've gotten!!." "Firsts are always special but yours feel like home," a fan stated.

Pankaj & Nidhi's collection "Loop"

Pankaj and Nidhi showcased their new collection, "Loop," at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Delhi. The couture line is inspired by the Infinity symbol, featuring models in statement-silhouetted pieces and deep-hued ensembles with unique mix-match layering.