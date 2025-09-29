Navratri 2025 Day 8 Colour Is Peacock Green: Stunning Ethnic Looks To Try For Festive Celebration

By: Rahul M | September 29, 2025
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 8 colour is Peacock Green. This rich hue symbolises qualities such as uniqueness, individuality, compassion, and freshness
Take cues from Shilpa Shetty and adorn yourself in an exquisite ethnic piece with a contemporary twist
Aditi Rao Hydari's peacock green short kurta and palazzo are perfect for a chic yet stunning festive celebration
A classic six-yard can never go wrong for Navratri rituals. Drape a beautiful saree just like Madhuri Dixit with intricate embroidery
Many of us love heavy embroidery and patterned traditional attire, and this look by Kangana Ranaut is a perfect representation of that
For a minimal yet traditionally rooted look, don a saree with golden jhumkas
Lastly, this peacock green kurta look with a red patterned dupatta by Ranveer Singh should be your inspiration for men's traditional attire this Navratri
