Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 opened on October 9, spotlighting an extravagant couture collection on the runway. Today (October 13), Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor stole the limelight as she walked the runway for Kalki's newest collection, "Mushk."

This new couture line honours the rich heritage of Banaras, showcasing versatile and timeless pieces, and Shraddha’s outfit was no exception. Keep reading to know more about her show-stopping look.

Decoding Shraddha Kapoor's Kalki fashion at LFW

Shraddha looked absolutely breathtaking in a light pink embellished lehenga from Kalki's latest collection, Mushk. The skirt was a statement piece, heavily embroidered with intricate beadwork and shiny embellished detailing. The lehenga was paired with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, intricate silver and pink embellishments, and delicate pink tassels at the sleeves, enhancing the overall look.

The 'Stree' fame let her exquisite ensemble take centre stage by opting to skip the dupatta and keeping her accessories minimal. She exuded elegance in her desi look, styled with a delicate diamond choker and statement earrings.

For the runway glam, Shraddha opted for a glowing base with plenty of highlighter, soft smokey eyes, and nude lips. She left her hair in an open, wavy style and swept it to one side.

Fans shower love

After gracing the runway effortlessly, Shraddha took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of her Lakme Fashion Week look. The post soon gathered thousands of likes and comments from the fans. A user commented under the post, "You are owning the Internet todayy," another said, "Stunning Shraddha Kapoor Looking Gorgeous. Walking Gracefully."

Adoring her beauty, a fan wrote, "how pretty someone can look every timeeee."

Kalki's collection: MUSHK

The ace designer label, Kalki, showcased their wedding couture collection, 'Mushk,' inspired by the irresistible scent of gardenia musk. According to the brand, "This couture revolution in handwoven embroidery brings the artistry of Banarasi techniques to life, with soft, romantic hues like antique golds, shimmering champagnes, and delicate dusky pinks."

The collection redefines elegance with intricately embroidered jackets, wide-legged pants, structured peplums, fishtail skirts, contemporary lehengas, and graceful cowl styles. Grooms can look forward to embroidered blazers, handcrafted sherwanis, and sleek ethnic zipper jackets that combine tradition with modern flair, Kalki Fashion stated.