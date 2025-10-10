 Mumbai Metro Line 3 Fully Opens To Public, Final Underground Stretch From Acharya Atre Chowk To Cuffe Parade Inaugurated
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Fully Opens To Public, Final Underground Stretch From Acharya Atre Chowk To Cuffe Parade Inaugurated

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is now fully operational, with the final stretch inaugurated. The 33.5 km underground metro reduces travel time and boosts connectivity across Mumbai’s key areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Final Phase Inaugurated by Prime Minister. | X|@MumbaiMetro3

Mumbai: On October 8, 2025, the last part of Mumbai Metro Line 3 — from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade — was officially opened. The event was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Navi Mumbai International Airport. Many important leaders, including the Governor of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Japan’s Ambassador to India, and ministers, were present.

A Big Step for Mumbai Travel

Now, the entire 33.5 km metro line from Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south is running. It has 27 stations — 26 underground and 1 above ground. This is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro.

Earlier, going from the airport to South Mumbai could take 2 hours during busy times. With this metro, the same trip now takes just 45 minutes. That’s 60 percent less time!

Supported by Japan

The metro was built by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Japan gave loans worth JPY 354,132 million. The full project cost was JPY 680,692 million.

Built with Care and Safety

The Prime Minister said this metro shows India’s progress. He thanked the engineers for building safely in a busy city full of old buildings. The Chief Minister thanked Japan and JICA for their help.

Better, Safer Rides for Everyone

The metro is made for all people. It has women-only coaches, easy access for people with disabilities, and strong safety systems at stations and in trains.

Why It Matters

This metro line connects many important places like SEEPZ, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Mumbai airport, and Cuffe Parade. It will help lakhs of people travel faster and more comfortably every day.

