Mobile Network Blackout Disrupts Commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3's First Full Day |

A day after the grand inauguration of the final stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), a mobile network blackout left thousands of commuters frustrated on Thursday. The issue affected passengers across all major telecom networks, rendering them unable to make calls, access mobile data, or use UPI-based payment apps.

The disruption severely impacted daily commuters who rely heavily on digital payments and mobile connectivity. Many took to social media to express their discontent, citing long queues at ticket counters and difficulty in contacting family or colleagues.

“I rely entirely on UPI and didn’t carry cash. I had to step out and find an ATM just to get a ticket,” said Nikhil Sawant, who was commuting from Worli to Churchgate. “In this day and age, it’s unacceptable to not have basic mobile connectivity in a city like Mumbai.”

The blackout has cast a shadow on the operational readiness of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line, which was inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid much fanfare. The line is expected to significantly reduce travel time between south and central Mumbai, but the first-day technical snag has raised concerns over commuter convenience and infrastructure preparedness.

Adding to the chaos were long queues at several stations, as passengers struggled to buy tickets without access to digital platforms. Though ticketing options like WhatsApp (by messaging “Hi” to 9873016836) and other ticketing apps exist, the lack of mobile network at the stations made these options unusable for many.

First day, first ride on Mumbai Metro Line 3 from CSMT to Churchgate. Several issues reported — network problems and the need to carry cash for ticket purchases," posted user V Chandrashekhar on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user, Karan Chandan, noted that while digital ticketing options exist, updates to certain apps are still pending. “Alternatively, you can buy tickets on the Mumbai Metro Connect 3 app or the Mumbai One app (however, last phase still isn’t updated on the app) before you go underground,” he wrote.

Despite repeated attempts, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) did not respond to queries regarding the connectivity issue.

“The incident highlights the critical need for robust mobile infrastructure within underground transit systems,” said a transport expert, adding that while teething problems are expected in any new project of this scale, it is hoped that the issue will be resolved promptly.

Mumbai One App: A Promising Step Towards Smarter Commutes, But Users Highlight Key Concerns

The recently launched Mumbai One App, developed as a unified platform to simplify public transport in the bustling metropolis, is receiving mixed reviews from users across the city. While many hail the app as a game-changer for daily commutes, others have pointed out technical glitches and user experience limitations that still need to be addressed.

Promoted as a "one-stop solution for all public transport bookings", the app integrates ticketing and route planning across buses, local trains, and metro services in Mumbai. Early adopters have praised its user-friendly interface and extensive route guidance features.

"Mumbai One App is very user friendly and very useful. It’s a must-use app for everyone," said S. Sharma, one of the early users of the app. Echoing similar sentiments, another user, Sameera, noted, "At the outset, the app appears to be very useful and easy to operate. It not only shows the best route to a destination but also details the walking distance, bus numbers, train platforms, and more—all in an illustrative manner."

However, despite its innovative design and integrated approach, users have pointed out several shortcomings that could affect its widespread adoption.

Privacy concerns top the list for some users. Devshree, a concerned commuter, questioned the app’s mandatory registration process. "The app does not give an option to buy tickets without registration. Not everyone is comfortable sharing data like email IDs and birth date. There should be an option for guest login or one-time users."

Others have highlighted technical flaws and incomplete service coverage. A Shrivastava noted that "searching for stations is a bit slow," and pointed out that Metro Line 3 does not show stations up to Cuffe Parade. This limitation was reiterated by Dhairya, who also found the app difficult to locate on iOS platforms. "You have to scroll past a long list of similar-looking apps to find the right one," he said. He added, "The inability to book tickets for Metro Line 3 beyond Acharya Atre Chowk is a big turn-off."

Despite these issues, many users continue to appreciate the app’s visually appealing and easy-to-navigate design, especially for those who are not tech-savvy. Dhairya concluded, "Except for a few hiccups, the app is truly integrated and has a very simple yet attractive graphical layout."

