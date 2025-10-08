Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner | X I @Sahilinfra2

Pune: The construction of Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar, is entering its final stages. The 'parameter making' process is currently underway in Baner. This crucial phase involves the installation of the track's final alignment. It will ensure precise positioning for optimal train movement. Simultaneously, the installation of the third rail is progressing.

According to reports, this marks a significant milestone, as this will be the first metro line in Maharashtra to incorporate this technology.

The third rail system, operating at 750V DC, offers enhanced efficiency and reliability. This is the thing which distinguishes Line 3 from other metro lines in the Pune region.

The elevated 23.3 km Pink Line is expected to commence operations by March 2026. Metro officials reported that 95% of the construction work is slated for completion by December 2025. The line will feature 23 stations, including key areas such as Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Hinjawadi.

It will facilitate improved connectivity between Pune's central and IT hub areas. The integration of the third rail system is anticipated to enhance the line's performance and contribute to a more sustainable urban transportation network.

As the project nears its completion, residents and commuters are expressing anticipation for the enhanced connectivity. The line is expected to significantly reduce the traffic congestion in Pune's IT areas.