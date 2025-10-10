Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old BMC Employee Found Dead Inside SRA Building At HDIL Compound In Kurla; Police Launch Probe

BMC employee found dead inside SRA building in Kurla; police investigating cause of death | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was found dead in Building No. 9 of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project at HDIL Compound, Kurla (West), on Thursday afternoon, police officials said. The incident was reported around 4:30 PM by the V B Nagar Police Station.

Identity of the Deceased

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Parmar, a resident of the Ghatkopar area, who worked in the BMC Solid Waste Management (SWM) department, F North Ward.

Investigation Underway

The body has been sent to the Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem examination. The exact cause of death remains unknown and further investigation is currently underway.

