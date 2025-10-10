 'From Murder Of Aarey Trees To Mumbai Metro 3.. Hurrah!': Shobhaa De Trolled For Praising Newly Opened Aqua Line From Cuffe Parade
Author and columnist Shobhaa De shared short video of her journey on the metro, expressing admiration for its design and comfort. Her praise, however, immediately reignited debate over her earlier stance against the project. Back in 2019, during the peak of protests over the felling of around 400 trees in Aarey Colony to make way for the Metro-3 car shed, De had condemned the move on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Author and columnist Shobhaa De, once a vocal critic of the Mumbai Metro project over the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, has found herself at the centre of renewed controversy after praising the newly inaugurated Metro-3 (Aqua Line).

In an Instagram post, De, a South Mumbai resident, shared several pictures of herself taking a ride on the underground corridor, describing it as “one of the best rides ever.” Calling the project “a truly world-class facility which will transform the way we get around and commute,” she lauded the initiative as a shining example of collaboration between citizens and government authorities. “Finally… Metro 3. Hurrah!” she wrote in her caption.

De also shared a short video of her journey on the metro, expressing admiration for its design and comfort. Her praise, however, immediately reignited debate over her earlier stance against the project.

article-image

Shobhaa De's Criticism On Mumbai Metro 3

Back in 2019, during the peak of protests over the felling of around 400 trees in Aarey Colony to make way for the Metro-3 car shed, De had condemned the move on social media. Her post at the time read: “Murder of 400 trees at Aarey. Criminals must be tried and punished. #MaharashtraElections2019 vote out heartless netas.” The tweet had gone viral, aligning her with environmentalists and citizens who opposed the cutting of trees in what was considered one of Mumbai’s last remaining green zones.

Netizens Slam De Over Praising Mumbai Metro 3

Now, her apparent change of heart has drawn criticism from social media users who have labelled her stance a 'U-turn.' Several users accused her of hypocrisy, pointing out the contradiction between her earlier outrage and her current praise. “You’re such a hypocrite,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Publish an apology video for protesting against it.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her post a “complete turnaround.”

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 phase 2B, inaugurated on October 8, connects Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai to SEEPZ in the western suburbs. The 33.5-km underground corridor was under construction for nearly a decade and faced multiple delays due to protests, legal challenges, and changes in the car shed location.

