Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Relationship In Dharavi; Accused Arrested

Dharavi youth stabbed to death over alleged relationship; accused arrested after manhunt

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was brutally murdered in Dharavi on October 8, allegedly over suspicions of a romantic relationship with the sister of the accused. The accused, Sahil Dineshkumar Sharma, 22, has been arrested by the Dharavi police in connection with the incident.

Murder at Garment Factory on Dharavi Main Road

According to the police, the crime occurred around 7 PM at Garment Factory Shop No. DET 06, Poonawalla Chawl, Dharavi Main Road. Sharma, a resident of Saibaba Nagar in Dharavi, allegedly suspected that the deceased, Armaan Ramzan Shah, was involved in a romantic relationship with his sister. Shah was an employee at a garment factory owned by Ashraf Mohammad Matin Shaikh, 38.

Accused Used Chili Powder Before Stabbing

On the evening of the incident, while the workers were on duty, Sharma arrived at the factory around 7 PM. Under the pretext of speaking to Ashraf, Sharma allegedly pulled out chili powder he had brought and threw it into Shah’s eyes. As Shah rubbed his eyes, Sharma produced a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen, just below the right rib cage.

Victim Tried to Defend Himself, But Succumbed to Injuries

Sharma allegedly launched a second attack. Despite his injuries, Shah attempted to defend himself and sustained cuts on both hands. When Ashraf tried to intervene, Sharma allegedly threened to kill him as well.

Police Launch Manhunt and Arrest Accused

Ashraf immediately informed the police and rushed Shah to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Based on Ashraf's complaint, the Dharavi police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and launched a manhunt for Sharma.

Since the accused did not use a mobile phone, tracking him proved difficult. However, a team from Crime Branch Unit 5, led by Police Inspector Ghanshyam Nair of Crime Branch Unit 5 used human intelligence to track him down. They successfully intercepted and arrested Sharma in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area as he was attempting to flee Mumbai.

