 Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khan In PTI Protest Case
Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khan In PTI Protest Case

Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan In PTI Protest Case

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan after her continued absence from court proceedings, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khan | X

Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court directs police to arrest Imran Khan's sister Islamabad, Oct 20 (IANS) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday directed police to arrest former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and present her before the court on October 22 in cases linked to the protest held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 26 last year.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan after her continued absence from court proceedings, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The judge's decision comes after the court indicted 10 accused, including Aleema Khan, in the case linked to PTI's protest on November 26 last year.

During the hearing on Monday, 10 other accused whose name is mentioned in the same case were present before the court, while five prosecution witnesses recorded their statements. The court has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan's guarantor, Umer Sharif. The court further directed the Pindi deputy commissioner to verify the property documents given by Aleema Khan's guarantor.

The protest held on November 26 last year was aimed at putting pressure on the Pakistan government to release PTI founder Imran Khan. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism.

The three-day protests held by PTI ended abruptly after clashes erupted between the law enforcement personnel and the protesters, which led to the death of at least three Rangers personnel and a police officer.

Earlier in September, PTI condemned the lodging of another FIR against Imran Khan's sister Aleema Kha­n, which also implicates another leader, Naeem Haider Pan­jutha and several others. In a statement released by the PTI central media department, the party spokesperson said that FIR was initially lodged under sections 506, 147, 149, 382, and 427 of the Pa­­kistan Penal Code.

How­e­v­­er, PTI called it a “shocking abuse of law", insisting that terrorism clauses were later included overnight, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported on Thursday. "When our people appeared before ordinary courts in the morning, they were forcibly dragged before an Anti-Terrorism Court — a glaring testament to political victimisation and manipulation of the justice system," read the statement.

PTI stated that the case was completely fabricated and rooted in sheer political revenge. It further stated that the Punjab Police and the provincial government had effectively become a printing press for ‘fake’ FIRs, especially targeting members of Imran Khan's family. The party stated that Aleema Khan was being targeted only for supporting her brother, Imran Khan, and for sharing his message for the nation.

The PTI spokesperson called her a dignified and courageous woman and reaffirmed the party's firm support for her.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

