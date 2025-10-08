Imran Khan's PTI Likely To Remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur: Reports

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has reportedly decided to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from his post as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to Pakistani media reports. MPA Sohail Afridi is likely to be nominated as his replacement. PTI leaders and members of the party’s legal team who visited Adiala Jail reportedly confirmed that Imran Khan himself ordered Gandapur’s removal.

The information about Gandapur’s removal was first shared by Bushra Bibi’s focal person, Rai Salman. PTI Punjab leader Faisal Nadeem Gorchani, responding to the reports, said, “We will accept whatever decision Khan Sahib makes.” Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Gorchani added, “Whoever becomes the Chief Minister will be from our party.”

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has denied the claims, calling them baseless and part of a deliberate conspiracy to create division within the party. He reiterated that Ali Amin Gandapur remains the Chief Minister and that such “false and fabricated” news is aimed at weakening PTI. “These are divisive conspiracies meant to cause internal chaos,” Gohar said, emphasising that the party will stay united under all circumstances. He warned that every attempt to create discord within PTI would be met with a strong and effective response.