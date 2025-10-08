 Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why US Prez Donald Trump Has Paper-Thin Chance Of Bagging Award Despite Nominations?
Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
US president Donald Trump | File Pic

The world is eagerly awaiting Friday, October 10, the day the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced. This globally esteemed honour often comes with its share of complexities and debates, given the sensitive and subjective nature of peace itself. Over the years, the award has repeatedly sparked controversies, and this year, US President Donald Trump has reignited the debate by insisting that he deserves the prize for having “ended seven wars.”

Speaking at the 80th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump declared, “Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.” He even went on to question the credibility of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, saying, “They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and got the Nobel Prize.” Trump’s fascination with the award isn’t new, in 2020, he expressed frustration over not receiving it, claiming he was more deserving than Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who won for mediating peace with Eritrea. Notably, Japan, Pakistan, and Israel have all nominated Trump for the world’s most prestigious peace honour.

article-image

Despite these endorsements, experts believe Trump’s chances are slim. Nina Graeger, head of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, said, “Apart from attempts to mediate in Gaza, many of his policies contradict the principles set by Alfred Nobel, namely, promoting international cooperation, fraternity among nations, and disarmament.”

Analysts further highlight that Trump distanced the US from international alliances and treaties, initiated trade wars with allies and rivals, and even suggested seizing Greenland from Denmark. His administration also pressured Canada to join the US as its “51st state” to avoid tariffs. Domestically, he deployed the National Guard to quell protests and targeted academic and expressive freedoms. Internationally, he launched attacks on Iran and supplied weapons to Israel, arms later used in operations the UN described as genocidal in Gaza.

article-image

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, explained that the decision goes beyond isolated actions, “We consider the entire picture, the organisation or individual as a whole. But above all, we focus on what has truly been achieved in the service of peace.” Echoing this view, Halvard Leira of the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs noted that recent awards have shifted toward “more grounded and classical ideas of peace,” emphasizing human rights, democracy, press freedom, and women’s empowerment.

This year, 338 individuals and organisations are in the running, each representing a different vision of peace in an increasingly turbulent world.

