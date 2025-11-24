 Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump
Even when all seemed well after last Trump-Zelenskyy meet, including clothes and assistance in war, the new hurling is a grim reminder of volatility in the White House.

Monday, November 24, 2025
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at Ukraine's leaders, accusing them of being ungrateful in a further sign of deteriorating relations between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"UKRAINE "LEADERSHIP" HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS , AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA," he said.|

Trump also wrote that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, would have never happened with "strong and proper" US and Ukrainian leadership.

His predecessor Joe Biden was in office when Russia ordered its troops into Ukraine, ABC News Australia reported.

The post came after the US presented Ukraine with a 28-point peace plan on Friday (local time).

The plan calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO, echoing many demands Russia has made in recent years.

The Trump administration has given Zelenskyy until Thursday to accept the plan or face the withdrawal of US support and intelligence sharing.

Zelenskyy responded by saying his country faced the choice of either losing its dignity or losing the backing of a key ally.

European leaders have voiced alarm at the plan, and were gathered on Sunday in the Swiss city of Geneva to discuss it.

Since the plan was announced, there has been considerable confusion about who was involved in drawing it up. European allies said they had not been consulted.

Officials from the United States, Ukraine, and national security advisers from France, the United Kingdom and Germany held talks in Geneva on Sunday to discuss Washington's draft plan to end the war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

Russia says a major heat and power station in the Moscow region has been hit by a drone attack. Ukraine says at least five people were injured in an attack on Zaporizhia.

European and other Western leaders say they believe the plan is a basis for talks to end Russia's war but requires "additional work," Al Jazeera reported.

