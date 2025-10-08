Madrid Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered - VIDEO

Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered |

Madrid: Spanish emergency workers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two missing construction workers in the rubble of a building that collapsed in central Madrid a day earlier. The recovery brought the death toll to four.

The top floor of a six-storey building under renovation collapsed and pancaked the floors below on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency workers searched the site overnight with the help of police sniffer dogs and drones, finding the bodies early Wednesday.

One of the four dead workers was a woman.

Another three workers were injured, with one suffering a fractured leg.

Read Also US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

The facade remained standing and apparently stopped most of the debris from reaching the street.

Police are investigating the incident as a workplace accident.

In Spain, often older buildings are completely renovated inside while the facades are maintained in their original form.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)