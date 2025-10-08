 Madrid Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMadrid Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered - VIDEO

Madrid Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered - VIDEO

The top floor of a six-storey building under renovation collapsed and pancaked the floors below on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency workers searched the site overnight with the help of police sniffer dogs and drones, finding the bodies early Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered |

Madrid: Spanish emergency workers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two missing construction workers in the rubble of a building that collapsed in central Madrid a day earlier. The recovery brought the death toll to four.

The top floor of a six-storey building under renovation collapsed and pancaked the floors below on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency workers searched the site overnight with the help of police sniffer dogs and drones, finding the bodies early Wednesday.

One of the four dead workers was a woman.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Price Surges ₹2,600 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1.26 Lakh/10 Grams
Gold Price Surges ₹2,600 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1.26 Lakh/10 Grams
DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Pilot Training Irregularities
DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Pilot Training Irregularities
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop Eco-Friendly PM Mitra Park, Boosting Sustainable Industrial Growth
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop Eco-Friendly PM Mitra Park, Boosting Sustainable Industrial Growth
Video: Rohit Sharma Freaks Out As Fan Tries To Touch His Feet Before Team India Star Enters His Car
Video: Rohit Sharma Freaks Out As Fan Tries To Touch His Feet Before Team India Star Enters His Car

Another three workers were injured, with one suffering a fractured leg.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
article-image

The facade remained standing and apparently stopped most of the debris from reaching the street.

Police are investigating the incident as a workplace accident.

In Spain, often older buildings are completely renovated inside while the facades are maintained in their original form.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Imran Khan's PTI Likely To Remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur: Reports

Imran Khan's PTI Likely To Remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur: Reports

On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment

On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment

Finland Gives Permanent Residency To Indians: Who Is Eligible To Go & How Can You Apply?

Finland Gives Permanent Residency To Indians: Who Is Eligible To Go & How Can You Apply?

Madrid Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered - VIDEO

Madrid Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 As Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered - VIDEO

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why US Prez Donald Trump Has Paper-Thin Chance Of Bagging Award Despite...

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why US Prez Donald Trump Has Paper-Thin Chance Of Bagging Award Despite...