US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans

US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India | AFP Photo

Washington D.C., October 08: A group of 19 Members of the United States Congress led by Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Ro Khanna has written to President Donald Trump, urging him to take immediate steps to fix America’s strained relationship with India. The lawmakers have also called on the President to reverse the recent tariff hikes that have negatively affected both countries.

In their joint letter, the Members of Congress said that the Trump administration’s decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods has hurt Indian manufacturers and American businesses alike. They said these measures have also increased prices for American consumers and weakened the long-standing partnership between the two democracies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We write as Members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India. Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world’s largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries,” the lawmakers stated. “We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership.”

The letter further emphasized the importance of U.S.-India trade and defense cooperation, noting that India is a key partner in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The lawmakers said strengthening ties with India is vital for both economic growth and global security.

The Letter Read:

Dear President Trump,

We write as Members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India. Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world’s largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries. We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership.

In late August 2025, under your leadership, tariffs on Indian goods were elevated to as high as 50 percent, combining initial 25 percent “reciprocal” tariffs with an additional 25 percent duty levied in response to India’s energy purchases from Russia. These punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on to bring products to market.

Furthermore, our trading partnership with India is exceptionally important, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries. American manufacturers depend on India for key inputs in sectors from semiconductors to health care, energy, and many more. American firms investing in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, while Indian companies have invested billions of dollars here in America, helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the communities we represent. This indiscriminate tariff escalation jeopardizes these ties, raising costs for American families, undermining the ability of American companies to compete globally, and undercutting ground-breaking innovation and cooperation.

At the same time, these actions have pushed the Indian government to increase its diplomatic and economic engagement with regimes hostile to the United States, including China and Russia. This development is particularly concerning in light of India’s growing importance as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific through its participation in The Quad (in conjunction with the U.S., Australia, and Japan) and its indispensable role as a counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness. More broadly, India has become a vital partner in defense cooperation, conducting joint military exercises with U.S. forces and working constructively with America and our allies to secure vital maritime routes.

The United States and India share democratic traditions that set us apart from our authoritarian competitors. Our partnership demonstrates to the world that free and open societies can prosper through cooperation and mutual respect. Given the depth and breadth of U.S.–India cooperation — spanning defense, regional security, energy markets, innovation, and supply chain resilience — it is critical that our nation reaffirms its commitment to India. Strategically, economically, and reputationally, we strongly.