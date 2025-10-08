Finland Gives Permanent Residency To Indians: Who Is Eligible To Go & How Can You Apply?

Representative image | @MozartCultures

Helsinki: Finland has been ranked as the world’s happiest country in the World Happiness Report. For Indian nationals seeking permanent residency (PR) in Finland, the country is offering Indians the opportunity to apply for permanent residency (PR).

With permanent residency, Indians can live and work in Finland indefinitely and sponsor their family members to join them. Those who obtain PR are eligible for Finland’s social security, healthcare, education and pension schemes. With PR, Indians will also be eligible for housing benefits, unemployment support, and better credit options.

The eligibility criteria require that the applicant should have lived in Finland for at least four years on a continuous residence permit (A permit); from January 2026, this will increase to six years. The applicant must have physically resided in the country for at least two years during this period.

The applicant must have a minimum annual income of €40,000 (approx. ₹41.3 lakh), or a recognised master’s/postgraduate degree with two years of work experience, or high-level Finnish/Swedish language skills with three years of work experience. The applicant must have a clean criminal record.

The documents required for PR are a Valid passport and passport size photos, Proof of financial stability, Passport ID page copy, consent form if applying as a minor and documents certifying education, employment, or language skills.

How To Apply?

First, check your eligibility and gather all the required documents. Fill in the application form online via Enter Finland or submit a paper application. Pay the application fees ($240 online / $350 paper / $180 for applicants under 18)

Book an appointment at the Finnish Immigration Service or VFS Global to provide your biometrics. You can then track the status of your application online. Once approved, collect your residence card from the embassy or service centre.