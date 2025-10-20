 Louvre Museum Robbery: CCTV Video Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels Within 7 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldLouvre Museum Robbery: CCTV Video Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels Within 7 Minutes

Louvre Museum Robbery: CCTV Video Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels Within 7 Minutes

The viral video shows that three robbers allegedly enter the museum through a construction zone using a crane. They are seen in the video cutting the glass windows and steal the French crown jewels within seven minutes and flee the scene.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels Within 7 Minutes | X

Paris, October 20: A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media, day after robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The video shows that the robbers are cutting the glass box in which the crown jewels were kept inside the museum. The museum was forced to shut after being evacuated as the dramatic daylight robbery took place. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Viral Video

The viral video shows that three robbers allegedly enter the museum through a construction zone using a crane. They are seen in the video cutting the glass windows and steal the French crown jewels within seven minutes and flee the scene. There are reports that the thieves escaped using a motorcycle.

Disguised As Construction Workers

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Vasai Villagers Threaten Protest At Jantar Mantar, Say ‘If Govt Can’t Fix The Road, We Will Go To Delhi’
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Vasai Villagers Threaten Protest At Jantar Mantar, Say ‘If Govt Can’t Fix The Road, We Will Go To Delhi’
Mumbai Tragedy: 57-Year-Old Woman Killed As Speeding ST Bus Hits Motorcycle In Sion East; Case Registered Against Driver
Mumbai Tragedy: 57-Year-Old Woman Killed As Speeding ST Bus Hits Motorcycle In Sion East; Case Registered Against Driver
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Diwali With Unity, Inclusivity And Compassion
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Diwali With Unity, Inclusivity And Compassion
Mumbai Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies, 3 Injured After EV Battery Explodes At Cuffe Parade's Machhimar Nagar Chawl
Mumbai Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies, 3 Injured After EV Battery Explodes At Cuffe Parade's Machhimar Nagar Chawl

The shocking part of the video is that the thieves are wearing construction costumes and the visitors are seen passing by as the robbers are seen indulged in the act. The visitors had no clue that the robbers have disguised as construction workers to steal the jewels. There are no reports of any arrest as the authorities are still trying to identify the accused involved in the robbery.

Jewels Stolen

According to the latest report from France’s Ministry of Culture, eight valuable pieces of jewels have been stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. The stolen collection includes a sapphire tiara, a necklace and earrings that once belonged to Dutch Queen Hortense de Beauharnais and later to French Queen Marie-Amelie, as well as an emerald necklace and matching earrings from the parure of Napoleon’s second wife, Marie-Louise. Other missing items include a reliquary brooch, another tiara and the large diamond corsage bow of Empress Eugenie.

Read Also
Daring Robbery At Paris Louvre: Museum Evacuated And Shut After Thieves Steal Napoleonic Jewels
article-image

During the heist, the thieves also attempted to steal Empress Eugenie’s crown, but they damaged it and dropped it while escaping. Among the stolen pieces, the diamond corsage bow, set with 2,634 diamonds, was one of the most valuable. It had been purchased by the Louvre in 2008 for €6.72 million, after being privately held in the United States, according to the museum’s records.

Officials have not yet released an estimate of the total value of the stolen jewels and an investigation is underway to track down the missing royal artifacts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Louvre Museum Robbery: CCTV Video Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels...

Louvre Museum Robbery: CCTV Video Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels...

Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan In PTI...

Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan In PTI...

Elon Musk Extends Diwali Greetings As Tesla Expands In India Amid $500 Billion Net Worth Milestone

Elon Musk Extends Diwali Greetings As Tesla Expands In India Amid $500 Billion Net Worth Milestone

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...