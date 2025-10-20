Louvre Museum Robbery: CCTV Video Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels Within 7 Minutes

VIDEO Shows Thieves Cutting Glass Box To Steal French Crown Jewels Within 7 Minutes | X

Paris, October 20: A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media, day after robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The video shows that the robbers are cutting the glass box in which the crown jewels were kept inside the museum. The museum was forced to shut after being evacuated as the dramatic daylight robbery took place. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The viral video shows that three robbers allegedly enter the museum through a construction zone using a crane. They are seen in the video cutting the glass windows and steal the French crown jewels within seven minutes and flee the scene. There are reports that the thieves escaped using a motorcycle.

The shocking part of the video is that the thieves are wearing construction costumes and the visitors are seen passing by as the robbers are seen indulged in the act. The visitors had no clue that the robbers have disguised as construction workers to steal the jewels. There are no reports of any arrest as the authorities are still trying to identify the accused involved in the robbery.

According to the latest report from France’s Ministry of Culture, eight valuable pieces of jewels have been stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. The stolen collection includes a sapphire tiara, a necklace and earrings that once belonged to Dutch Queen Hortense de Beauharnais and later to French Queen Marie-Amelie, as well as an emerald necklace and matching earrings from the parure of Napoleon’s second wife, Marie-Louise. Other missing items include a reliquary brooch, another tiara and the large diamond corsage bow of Empress Eugenie.

During the heist, the thieves also attempted to steal Empress Eugenie’s crown, but they damaged it and dropped it while escaping. Among the stolen pieces, the diamond corsage bow, set with 2,634 diamonds, was one of the most valuable. It had been purchased by the Louvre in 2008 for €6.72 million, after being privately held in the United States, according to the museum’s records.

Officials have not yet released an estimate of the total value of the stolen jewels and an investigation is underway to track down the missing royal artifacts.