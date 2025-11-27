Is Imran Khan Alive? Pakistan's Adiala Jail Issues Statement Amid Death Rumours Of Former PM | (File Photo)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Adiala Jail has rejected rumours about former Prime Minister Imran Khan's death in custody, a day after protests erupted outside the prison. The administration said Khan remained inside the facility and was in “good health”, describing the speculation as “baseless”, according to a report by Geo News.

Jail Responds to Speculation on Khan's Health

Officials at Adiala Jail said Khan had not been moved from the prison and continued to receive “complete medical attention”. In a statement cited by Geo News, the authorities said, “There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy.”

Khan, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and ex-cricketer, has been incarcerated for more than two years in multiple corruption and terrorism cases. The rumours surrounding his health led to protests outside the jail, with supporters demanding clarity on his condition.

Family Says Imran Held in Solitary Confinement

Khan's sisters and sons have alleged that he is being held in solitary confinement under inhumane conditions. His sisters Noreen Khan (Niazi), Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, who have led protests in recent days, claimed they have not been permitted to meet him despite court orders.

The Islamabad High Court has previously granted the family visitation rights twice a week. They maintain that authorities have not honoured these directions, further intensifying concerns about Imran’s treatment inside the facility.

The former Prime Minister was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in 2022. His prolonged detention and the secrecy surrounding his condition continue to fuel political tension across Pakistan.