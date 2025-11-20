 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza City And Khan Younis, Killing 25 And Injuring 77 Amid Renewed Escalation Despite US-Brokered Ceasefire: Video
ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday carried out strikes which were concentrated on Gaza City and Khan Younis, killing 25 people whereas 77 were injured. | X @ANI

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday carried out strikes which were concentrated on Gaza City and Khan Younis, killing 25 people whereas 77 were injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli forces launched air strikes in the Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported citing Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Israel has carried out 393 attacks on Gaza in violation of the US-brokered ceasefire, killing and wounding 280 and 672 people respectively.

Last month, Israel Defence Forces carried out air strikes, killing nine people in Gaza, following an alleged violation of the US-brokered ceasefire deal by Hamas, CNN reported.

This development comes after PM Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," his office said in a short statement. As reported by CNN, Israel had informed the US about their decision to carry out strikes in Gaza.

A military official said that Hamas militants attacked Israeli forces east of the so-called yellow line, which demarcates the Israeli-occupied part of Gaza from the rest of the enclave. The troops stationed in the Rafah area reportedly came under rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and sniper fire, CNN reported.

Following the assault, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Hamas would pay a "heavy price" for targeting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) personnel. "Israel will respond with great force," Katz said.

Shortly after his remarks, Gaza Civil Defence reported that an Israeli airstrike hit the Al-Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing at least three women and a man. In the southern city of Khan Younis, five people, including two children and a woman, were killed in another strike.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has killed at least 69,513 people and wounded 170,745 since it began in October 2023. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and over 250 taken captive, as per Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

