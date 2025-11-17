World Children's Day: Why It Is Celebrated On November 20?

By: Sunanda Singh | November 17, 2025
World Children’s Day is annually observed on November 20. It serves as a reminder of the importance of childhood in shaping individuals and society.
This day marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, emphasising the global commitment to securing a better future for children.
This year World Children's Day continues to highlight the significance of nurturing and empowering the next generation.
World Children's Day was first created in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated every year on November 20 to promote global unity.
Since 1990, November 20 has also marked the anniversary of these important agreements on children's rights.
In India, Children's Day was initially celebrated on November 20th, which is also World Children's Day, as observed by the United Nations (UN).
But upon Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru's passing, India celebrated Children's Day on November 14 on his birth anniversary.
