Children’s Day 2025: Navi Mumbai Schools Celebrate With Cultural Events, Activities And Enthusiasm

Navi Mumbai: Schools across the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area marked Children’s Day with great enthusiasm on Friday, celebrating the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Institutions of all mediums and managements organised a variety of activities and cultural programmes to make the day special for students.

Sweets, Games and Activities Mark the Festive Mood

Schools distributed sweets, chocolates and roses to children, while teachers shared information about Nehru’s life, his contribution to the nation and his affection for children. Several schools conducted fun-filled games, painting competitions and interactive sessions.

NMMC School No. 93 Hosts Film Screenings and Performances

At NMMC School No. 93 (CBSE), students were treated to cartoon film screenings, followed by dance, singing and other performances. Many schools also staged street plays on social themes.

Excitement Among Students and Teachers Alike

Students participated with notable excitement, enjoying the festive atmosphere. Teachers, too, joined the children in the celebrations, engaging in activities and games to make the occasion memorable.

Day Ends Highlighting Creativity and Joy

The day concluded with schools highlighting the importance of creativity, learning and joy—reflecting the spirit of Children’s Day.

