'100 Per Cent Going To Win': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Upcoming Kerala Assembly Polls After Meeting Party Leaders at Indira Bhawan

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | PTI

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence in the party winning the upcoming Kerala assembly elections after meeting with state party leaders to discuss strategy for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Congress party held a nearly six-hour-long meeting with state party leaders on Tuesday, discussing ways to strengthen the party and the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Multiple leaders, including AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmuni, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, MP Shashi Tharoor, MP Priyanka Gandhi and others, were present in the meeting.

"100% we are going to win, take it from me," Kharge told reporters outside the party's headquarters on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...100% we are going to win." pic.twitter.com/HCu412Iv0G — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

Kharge further dismissed any rumours of factionalism within the party's state unit, saying that he has discussed with party leader and former KPCC chief K Sudhakaran the strategies for the polls.

"He might have told you (on alleged factionalism), but he has told something in our meeting that I do not want to disclose," Kharge added.

Party leader K Sudhakaran had also attended the meeting at Indira Bhawan and shared that the leaders "shared our opinions" and discussed the upcoming elections.

"We discussed current politics, upcoming elections and how to strengthen the party. We shared our opinions, and now the party's top leadership will discuss and make a decision. Accordingly, we will face the elections," former KPCC chief K Sudhakaran told reporters here.

Shortly after the intense discussions, party leader Deepa Dasmunsi had also dismissed reports of factionalism within the Kerala unit of the Congress, asserting that the party stands united ahead of the upcoming local body and Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital after the meeting on Tuesday, Dasmunsi said such allegations were being artificially created by political rivals. "There is no factionalism in the Congress Party in Kerala. It is manmade by the LDF people and the BJP. I can proudly say there is no factionalism, and everyone is unitedly standing here for the Congress Party," she said.

She said several political and administrative issues concerning Kerala were discussed in detail, including the opposition's strategy against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

"For the upcoming elections -- local body elections and the Kerala Assembly elections -- there are many issues in Kerala, including political issues against the LDF and the BJP. Many points need to be addressed and discussed. It was a very serious meeting," she said.

The Kerala Assembly election is scheduled for 2026, while the dates for the local body elections in Kerala have not been announced yet.

