 Uttar Pradesh: 8 Girl Students, Coach Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Gas Tanker In Mirzapur
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Girl Students, Coach Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Gas Tanker In Mirzapur

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Nitesh Kumar said the students were on their way to participate in a divisional-level sports competition in Mirzapur when the accident occurred near Jasovar turn under Kotwali Dehat police station limits on Tuesday night.

Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Eight girl students and their coach were injured after an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with an empty gas tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district,

Mirzapur: Eight girl students and their coach were injured after an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with an empty gas tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Nitesh Kumar said the students were on their way to participate in a divisional-level sports competition in Mirzapur when the accident occurred near Jasovar turn under Kotwali Dehat police station limits on Tuesday night.

Police personnel and senior officers rushed to the spot after being informed and shifted all the injured to the district hospital.

Doctors at the Mirzapur District Hospital later referred eight of the injured to the trauma centre in Varanasi for advanced treatment, while one continues to receive care locally.

The injured students were mostly from Kannauj district. Abhishek Dubey, the coach and manager, also from Kannauj, was also injured, the officer said.

Inspector Amit Mishra of Kotwali Dehat police said the tanker driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and has been taken into custody.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him, Mishra added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two auto-rickshaws carrying a total of 14 girl students, including the coach, were headed towards the stadium at Jasovar Pahadi for the competition when one of them was hit by the tanker.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the Medical College, Dr. Sunil Singh, said that while three of the students sustained serious injuries, all of them are out of danger.

