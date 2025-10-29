Paraglider Survives Dramatic Crash Landing In Himachal's Barot Valley; Shocking Moment Caught On Camera | WATCH |

Mandi: A paraglider survived a dramatic crash landing in Himachal Pradesh's Barot Valley, Mandi, on Tuesday, October 28, and fortunately escaped without any injuries.

The incident took place in the fields near Seri village, close to the Multhan Tehsil office, and was captured in a video, now widely circulating on social media.

Have a look at it here:

Pilot Safe After Chaotic Descent

According to reports, the paraglider had taken off from a nearby hillside when strong gusts of wind pushed the parachute off course, carrying the pilot beyond the intended landing zone. The video shows the canopy billowing uncontrollably before the pilot crashes into open fields. Despite the rough landing, the pilot emerged unhurt and was assisted immediately by local villagers who rushed to the spot to check on his condition and help recover the equipment.

The clip also captures the risks faced by adventure sports enthusiasts in the Himalayan region. it captures the chaotic descent and the pilot’s quick recovery, underscoring how unpredictable weather can turn routine flights hazardous.

Similar Incident in Kullu

In a separate incident earlier this week, an Australian paraglider was rescued by a helicopter near Manali’s Seven Sister peak in Kullu district after a crash landing at an altitude of about 13,500 feet. The pilot, identified as 51-year-old Andy, was stranded overnight in steep terrain and rescued after nearly 20 hours by the Manali Rescue Team, according to reports.

Ramesh Kumar Jogi, in charge of the Manali Adventure Tour Association, said the pilot was found alive and is now recovering at Mission Hospital in Manali. This marks the third paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh this month, with experts once again calling for stricter regulation and technical oversight of the popular adventure sport.

Reports suggest that nearly 30 people, including nine foreigners, have died in paragliding accidents in the state over the past six years.