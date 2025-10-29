BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Local Goon’ For Mocking PM Modi And Bihar Voters

BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (L) & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pic

New Delh: Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'PM Modi will dance for votes' remarks, calling him a "local goon."

Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi has "mocked voters" and "insulted" the poor with his remarks.

In an X post, the BJP leader wrote, "Rahul Gandhi speaks like a 'Local Goon'. Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India, & Bihar who has voted for PM Narendra Modi ji! Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters and Indian democracy."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi took a strong jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance. He will dance..."

Gandhi was addressing a joint rally with the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, opening his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections.

He also accused PM Modi of destroying "all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax."

"Tell me what is written on the back of your phone. Made in China. Narendra Modi ji has destroyed all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and GST. Wherever you look, it is Made in China. We say that it should not be Made in China, it should be Made in Bihar. Mobiles, shirts, pants, all these should be made in Bihar, and the youth of Bihar should get employment in those factories. We want such a Bihar," he said.

The 2025 Bihar elections is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

