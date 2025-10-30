‘Maa Ka Doodh Piya Hai Toh...’: Haryana DGP OP Singh Dares Gangsters Hiding Abroad To Face Police; Calls Them 'No Better Than Jackals' | Video

Rohtak (Haryana): In a fiery statement aimed at gangsters operating from abroad, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh declared that criminals hiding overseas were 'no better than jackals,' challenging them to face the law if they truly had courage.

“Maa ka doodh piya hai toh tik kar dikhao," (If you’ve really drunk your mother’s milk, then hold your ground against us), he said in a defiant tone, warning that those who resort to cowardly tactics like firing from motorcycles and fleeing the scene would be dealt with firmly.

DGP Singh made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to the media at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Rohtak during his journey from Gurugram to Chandigarh. Senior officers including SP Surender Singh Bhouria, ADC Narendra Kumar, and SDM Ashish Kumar, were also present.

People Of Haryana Need Not Fear Anyone: DGP Singh

Assuring citizens of their safety, Singh said, “The people of Haryana are completely safe and need not fear anyone. Those who commit crimes and run away are cowards. I have given clear instructions to the police, if someone fires at you, do not hesitate to respond.” He further added that criminals may escape for some time, but never forever. “They should know, no one can outrun the law,” he stated.

Singh’s sharp remarks came amid a rise in gangster-related incidents and threats issued from foreign countries. Referring to these overseas threats, he said, “Those sitting abroad send messages because they don’t have the courage to come here. They hide in foreign lands because they know what awaits them in Haryana.”

Haryana Policing Strong & Fearless: Top Cop O.P. Singh

Commenting on law and order, the DGP maintained that Haryana’s policing system was strong and fearless. He challenged anyone to show that they had ever felt unsafe while travelling through the state. “The law and order situation is under control and rumours spread through social media will not be tolerated,” he added. The DGP warned that the police are monitoring such elements closely and will take strict action against anyone trying to disturb peace.

When asked about caste-based bias, Singh firmly stated, “The police have only one caste, khaki.” He dismissed claims of job-related stress, saying that officers unwilling to work under pressure could leave the force and become halwais.

On recent suicides by police officers, including ASI Sandeep, Singh expressed grief and said the SIT investigation is underway. He assured that justice will be delivered and no one will be wronged.