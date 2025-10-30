'What Will Poor Do?': Former BPCL CFO Exposes 'Sad State Of Affairs' After Daughter's Death In Bengaluru; Alleges Bribery Demands By Police, BBMP | File Image

Bengaluru: K Sivakumar, former Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has alleged that he faced corruption, harassment and bureaucratic apathy when he was completing formalities after the death of his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya.

In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Sivakumar described what he termed as the “sad state of affairs” he encountered while dealing with the ambulance service, police, crematorium staff and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Akshaya, an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad graduate, died of a brain haemorrhage on September 18. She had worked for over a decade, including eight years with Goldman Sachs.

Have a look at his post here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Allegations of Corruption and Apathy

According to Sivakumar’s post, his ordeal began immediately after his daughter’s death. He wrote that an ambulance driver demanded Rs 5,000 to transport her body between two hospitals. At the police station, he alleged, officers behaved rudely until his former employer intervened. “Then luckily my ex-employer pulled the right strings, he made a U-turn,” Sivakumar wrote.

He further claimed that the police demanded bribes for handing over copies of the First Information Report and post-mortem documents. “They gave and openly demanded cash, which I paid in the open police station,” he alleged, adding that there were no CCTV cameras at the spot.

Sivakumar also recounted difficulties at the BBMP office, saying he had to visit repeatedly before finally obtaining a death certificate, again after paying more than the official fee. “Wondering what poor people will do? Does the police have family or feelings to demand a bribe and speak so rudely when the person is already in trauma?” he asked in his post.

VHP's Girish Bharadwaj Reacts

Sivakumar’s post drew massive attention online, with users expressing shock and calling for stronger action against corruption in public offices. Many described his experience as a reflection of systemic rot within civic institutions.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Girish Bharadwaj said on X that Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had spoken to Sivakumar and assured him that appropriate action would be taken.

Sivakumar, who joined BPCL in 1987, has held several senior roles in finance and continues to serve as an advisor to the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.