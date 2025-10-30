Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall On Thursday; Details Inside

Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @Dhruvnk22

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Thursday on October 30, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal region of the state.

Where is it raining?

The chances of rainfall have increased in the state. The IMD has predicted rainfall in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belgaum, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30 which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

IMD Weather Warning (29.10.2025)



➢Cyclonic Storm Montha has weakened into a Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining Telangana.

➢Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea.



Under the influences of above systems :

Extremely heavy rainfall :

• Telangana on 29… pic.twitter.com/fmRzhyHQlZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 29, 2025

Cyclone Montha: Meaning

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Montha, the name of a cyclone, is suggested by Thailand, which means beautiful flowers. The meteorological system is expected to develop into a strong cyclonic storm by October 28, resulting in extensive rainfall across various states. The storm is expected to intensify while moving west-northwestwards.