 Weather News: Bengaluru Braces For Light To Moderate Rainfall On Tuesday; Check Details
The city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm named Montha.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @Dhruvnk22

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm named Montha. The weather department has issued severe weather warnings for the eastern coastline and forecast widespread rainfall across several southern states.

Today's weather

Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06:09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM.

The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal region of the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

Cyclone Montha

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Montha, the name of a cyclone, is suggested by Thailand, which means beautiful flowers. The meteorological system is expected to develop into a strong cyclonic storm by October 28, resulting in extensive rainfall across various states. The storm is expected to intensify while moving west-northwestwards.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There may be minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

