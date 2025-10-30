'Why Can't A Son Of Muslim Become Bihar Deputy CM, Other 17% Minority Community Only For Spreading Carpet?': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | X @ANI

Kishanganj: Questioning the Mahagathbandhan over not naming a muslim candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister face ahead of the upcoming polls in Bihar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that if a son (referring to VIP chief Vikas Sahani) of the Malla community can become the Deputy Chief Minister, then a son from the muslim community can become Chief Minister and even Prime Minister in this nation.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Kishanganj area on Wednesday, Owaisi said, "Sitting next to Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Bhai of the VIP Party, confident in his community's history, declared that the Malla community is with Tejashwi. The Malla community represents 3% of Bihar's population. He declared that if they gain power, he will become the Deputy CM... If a Malla's son will become the Deputy Chief Minister, what will the 17% minority community in Bihar do? Are they only to spread 'Dari ' (carpet)?"

"If a Malla's son can become the Deputy Chief Minister, then Mohammed's son can also become the Prime Minister or Chief Minister. Nothing can stop us from achieving our goals. Remember, the more you dream, the more you trust in Allah's will, and the more you strive along the way, the more you will see the clearer the path will become," he added.

Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Party, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan. The Mallah, Nishad, and Sahni communities constitute a significant vote bank of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

