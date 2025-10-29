'After 20 Years Of CM Nitish Kumar's Rule And 11 Years Of PM Modi's Rule, Bihar Remains Poorest State In The Country': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Muzaffarpur: Reiterating his promise of providing a government job to every Bihar household, Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the incumbent National Democratic Alliance government for "highest unemployment, inflation, and migration" in the state.

Yadav stressed that he wants to end migration and make a "crime-free" Bihar, noting that as soon as Mahagathbandhan government is formed, a law will be passed to provide a government job to every state household.

"Tejashwi wants to end migration from Bihar and make Bihar crime-free and corruption-free. I want to make Bihar number one. But even after 20 years of Nitish Kumar's rule and 11 years of Narendra Modi's rule, Bihar remains the poorest state in the country. Bihar has the highest unemployment, inflation, and migration...As soon as our government is formed, within 20 days, a law will be passed to provide a government job to every family that doesn't have a government job," Tejashwi Yadav said while addressing a gathering in Muzaffarpur.

#BiharElection2025 | Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Mahagathbandhan CM candidate & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Tejashwi wants to end migration from Bihar and make Bihar crime-free and corruption-free. I want to make Bihar number one. But even after 20 years of Nitish Kumar's rule and… pic.twitter.com/TJIIniSiz4 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

"I know you want a change, and now is the time for that... I welcome Rahul Gandhi ji here. We don't only need to form a government but also build a new Bihar. Nitish Kumar has been the CM for last 20 years but what did Bihar get?" he added.

On October 9, while addressing a press conference, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced that within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it will pass a law that will ensure a government job for every household in Bihar. The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly announced that within 20 months, no family in Bihar will be left without a government job.

On Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan, released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls, while addressing a joint press conference in Patna.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda since the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored it soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)