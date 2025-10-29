Man Pushes Wife Off Roof After She Refused To Sleep With Him In UP's Jhansi

AI generated image

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district pushed his wife from the roof of his house after she allegedly refused to have sex with him. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday in Syavari village under Mauranipur Police Station area in Jhansi. The woman was severely injured after falling from a height of 30 feet. She was rushed to hospital, where her condition remains serious.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Teeja, fell in love with village resident Mukesh. They used to meet each other secretly. After villagers caught them meeting secretly, they made the couple marry at a village temple.

According to the victim, after their marriage in 2022, everything went well for a year. After that, her husband started spending much of his time outside the home. Whenever he came home, he would fight with her.

She said Mukesh returned home two days ago and had a fight with her, pressuring her to sleep with him. When she refused, he beat her up. He again tried to force her to have sex on Tuesday. When Teeja did not listen to him, he took her to the roof of the house and pushed her off. After crashing to the ground, she started bleeding. Upon hearing her screams, villagers gathered at the spot. Police reached the scene after being informed.

The woman was first rushed to the Community Health Centre Mauranipur, from where she was referred to Jhansi Medical College owing to her serious injuries.

Police said that if a formal complaint is filed, action will be taken against the accused.