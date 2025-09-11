Odisha Shocker: Teacher’s Husband Assaults Wife, Parades Her Colleague Semi-Naked Over Alleged Affair In Puri - VIDEO

Teacher’s Husband Assaults Wife, Parades Her Colleague Semi-Naked Over Alleged Affair In Puri | YT/OTV

Puri: A disturbing incident has been reported from Odisha's Puri. A teacher was assaulted and publicly humiliated by a mob led by her husband, who accused her of an extramarital affair. Her colleague, alleged to be her lover, was paraded semi-naked On Tuesday,.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the teacher being garlanded, verbally abused by her husband while being forced to walk through the street.

The teacher had been living separately from her husband due to marital disputes and was residing in a rented house in the Neemapada area of Puri. Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, her husband and several associates allegedly broke into her residence, suspecting infidelity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The husband reportedly caught her with a male colleague in a semi-nude state, according to NDTV. The alleged lover was paraded in his underwear.

Read Also Odisha Lecturer Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Sexually Abusing Minor Student

Police Action

The teacher’s husband and one of his associates have been arrested on charges of assault and public humiliation and further probe is underway.