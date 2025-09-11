 Odisha Shocker: Teacher’s Husband Assaults Wife, Parades Her Colleague Semi-Naked Over Alleged Affair In Puri - VIDEO
Odisha Shocker: Teacher's Husband Assaults Wife, Parades Her Colleague Semi-Naked Over Alleged Affair In Puri - VIDEO

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the teacher being garlanded and verbally abused by her husband while being forced to walk through the street.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Teacher’s Husband Assaults Wife, Parades Her Colleague Semi-Naked Over Alleged Affair In Puri | YT/OTV

Puri: A disturbing incident has been reported from Odisha's Puri. A teacher was assaulted and publicly humiliated by a mob led by her husband, who accused her of an extramarital affair. Her colleague, alleged to be her lover, was paraded semi-naked On Tuesday,.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the teacher being garlanded, verbally abused by her husband while being forced to walk through the street.

The teacher had been living separately from her husband due to marital disputes and was residing in a rented house in the Neemapada area of Puri. Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, her husband and several associates allegedly broke into her residence, suspecting infidelity.

The husband reportedly caught her with a male colleague in a semi-nude state, according to NDTV. The alleged lover was paraded in his underwear.

Police Action

The teacher’s husband and one of his associates have been arrested on charges of assault and public humiliation and further probe is underway.

