The Penguin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's DC Series

The Penguin OTT Release Date | X

Colin Farrel's upcoming show, The Penguin, is one of the most anticipated series of the year. It consists of eight episodes, and it is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Penguin on OTT?

The upcoming series will be released on September 20, 2024, on HBO Max, and in India and it will be released on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The series is set in Gotham City and narrates the story of an underworld criminal, Oz Cobb, who tries to create chaos, which leads to anarchy in the city. What does he do when his mother motivates him to spread terror in Gotham? The series also focuses on his journey to becoming 'The Penguin'.

Cast

The series cast includes Colin Farrell as Oswald (Penguin), Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguila, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, Theo Rossi as Julian Rush, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, James Madio as Milos Grapa and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, among others.

About The Penguin

The much-acclaimed series, which is created by Lauren LeFranc, is based on one of the popular DC characters, Penguin. Lauren LeFranc has produced the series under 6th & Idaho, Dylan Clark Productions, Warner Bros. Television and, DC Studios. Darran Tiernan has done the cinematography and Andy Keir has edited the series.