Jackpot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch John Cena, Awkwafina's Film Online

Jackpot OTT Release Date | Trailer

Jackpot is an action comedy film starring Awkwafina and John Cena in the lead roles. It will be released in August 2024 on OTT.

Release date and platform of Jackpot?

The adventure film is set to release on August 15, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a young girl named Katie who visits California to pursue her dreams in the acting field. However, her life turns upside down when she wins a lottery and later discovers that a Grand Lottery has been established in the city, and whoever wins the lottery will get killed. What does she do afterwards, and will she be able to save her life?

Cast and production of Jackpot

The film cast includes John Cena as Noel, Awkwafina as Katie, Donald Elise Watkins, Simu Liu as Louis Lewis, MGK, Dolly De Leon, Seann William Scott, and Ayden Mayeri, among others. The upcoming action film is written by Rob Yescombe and directed by Paul Feig. It is produced by Joe Roth, Laura Fischer, Paul Feig and Jeff Kirschenbaum under Feigco Entertainment, Summer House Pictures and Roth/Kirschenbaum Film. The cinematography is done by John Schwartzman and Brent White has edited the film. Theodore Shapiro has composed the music and Amazon MGM Studios has distributed the film.