Raayan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Dhanush's 50th Film Online

Raayan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Raayan is a thriller film starring actor Dhanush in a tutorial role. The film was released in theatres on July 26, 2024, and received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. The film became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Raayan?

According to reports, the anticipated movie will be released in September 2024 and audiences can watch it on SUN NXT.

Plot

The story is set in 1990 and narrates the story of an ordinary hotel manager named Raayan, who takes responsibility for caring for his siblings Muthu, Durga, and Muthuvelraayan after their parents vanished one day and never returned home.

However, after many years, Raayan plans Durga's wedding and sells his hotel to give a dowry. Things take an intense turn when Durga gets abducted. When he tries to save his sister, he gets stabbed by his brothers. What will Raayan do when he learns that his brothers betrayed him? Will he be able to protect Durga?

Cast

The film features Dhanush as Raayan, Selvaraghavan as Sekhar, Dushara Vijayan as Durga, Prakash Raj as Police Commissioner, Kalidas Jayaram as Manickavelraayan, Dilipan as Guru, Aparna Balamurali as Megala, Divya Pillai as Annam Sethuraman, Devadarshini Sukumaran as Nurse and Sha Ra as Kothandam, among others.

All about Raayan

The action-thriller film is written and directed by Dhanush. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Om Prakash has done the cinematography and Prasanna GK has edited the fiim. The music is composed by AR Rahman.