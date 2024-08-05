Kill OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's Action-Thriller

Kill OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kill is an intense action-thriller starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. The film premiered on September 7, 2023, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and later, it was released theatrically on July 5, 2024. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Kill?

According to reports, the adventure film will be released digitally on August 30, 2024. It will stream on Disney + Hotstar.

Plot

The film revolves around an Army commando, Amrit Rathod, who decides to board a train to find his girlfriend, Tulika, who chooses to marry someone else. However, things take an intense turn when Tulika gets killed by a criminal gang. What happens when the gang starts threatening the passengers on the train? What Armit will do is revealed in the movie.

Cast

The film cast includes Lakshya as Amrit Rathod, Raghav Juyal as Fani, Tanya Maniktala as Tulika Singh, Harsh Chhaya as Baldev Singh Thakur, Abhishek Chauhan as Viresh Chatwal, Ashish Vidyarthi as Beni, Avanish Pandey as TTE, Adrija Sinha as Ahaana, Akshay Vichare as Ujala, Parth Tiwari as Siddhi, Rupesh Kumar Charanpahari as Bishnu and Priyam Gupta as Kulli, among others.

About Kill

The film is directed and written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and Ayesha Syed. Rafey Mehmood has done the cinematography and Shivkumar V Panicker has edited the film. Ketan Sodha has composed the music with Shashwat Sachdev, Haroon-Gavin and Vikram Montrose. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.