The Frog OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The Frog is a mystery thriller South Korean drama starring Kim Yoon-seok, Go Min-si, and Yoon Kye-sang in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Frog?

The upcoming series will release on August 23, 2024, on Netflix. According to reports, the series consists of 8 episodes. The streaming platform shared some pictures of the series and wrote, "Hide your welcome mats, people! Some uninvited guests are arriving. The Frog is coming on August 23 🐸."

Plot

The series narrates the story of an old man named Jeon Young-ha, who runs a motel in the countryside. One day, a mysterious guest, Yoo Seong-a, arrives at his motel. Jeon Young-ha's life turns upside down when he discovers that Yoo Seong-a is a serial killer. What happens after Jeon Young-ha discovers the truth? Will he be able to save himself?

Cast and production of The Frog?

The series cast features Kim Yoon-seok as Jeon Young-ha, Go Min-si as Yoo Seong-a, Yoon Kye-sang as Gu Sang-jun, Lee Jung-eun as Yoon Bo-min, Ha Yoon-kyung, Chanyeol and Park Ji-hwan as Jong-du, among others. The mystery series is written by Son Ho-young and directed by Mo Wan-il. It is produced by Studio Flow and SLL.