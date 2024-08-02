18×2 Beyond Youthful Days OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

18×2 Beyond Youthful Days OTT Release Date | Trailer

18×2 Beyond Youthful Days stars Kaya Kiyohara and Greg Hsu in the lead roles. The film premiered on February 14, 2024, at the Ambassador Theatre and was later released in Japan and Taiwan on March 14 and May 3, respectively. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days on OTT?

The comedy film is streaming on Netflix. It is directed and written by Michihito Fujii and Hirokawa Hayashida. After its theatrical run, the film received a positive response from audiences and critics.

Plot

The film narrates the story of Jimmy, a Taiwanese man who decides to go to Japan after 18 years, hoping to find his childhood love, Ami. Will he be able to meet Ami and confess his feelings towards her? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days

The film cast includes Greg Hsu as Jimmy, Joseph Chang as Liu, Kaya Kiyohara as Ami, Yutaka Matsushige as Nakazato, Hitomi Kuroki as Yuko, Shunsuke Michieda as Koji, Lee Kuan-yi as Wei, Haru Kuroki as Yukiko and Buffy Chen as Hsiao-ting, Chung-Heng Chu and Maggie Lu, among others. The film is produced by Chang Chen under Babel Label and Jump Boys Films. Takashi Ohmama has composed the music and Tatsuma Furukawa has edited the film. Keisuke Imamura has done the cinematography.