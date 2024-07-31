Lisa Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Kathryn Newton's Horror Film

Lisa Frankenstein OTT Release Date | Trailer

Lisa Frankenstein is a horror film starring Kathryn Newton in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on February 9, 2024, and received a mixed response from audiences. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Lisa Frankenstein?

The romantic comedy will be released on August 9, 2024, and will be available on Jio Cinema and Vudu.

Dig up this killer romance. Buy or rent Lisa Frankenstein on @VuduFans this weekend. pic.twitter.com/G0lcAbUETt — lisa frankenstein (@lisafrankenfilm) March 2, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the story of a young girl named Lisa Swallows, who spends most of her time in a cemetery after an axe man killed her mother. One day, she finds the grave of a young man who died when his crush cheated on him. Lisa became emotionally attached to him and wished to spend the rest of her life with him. The prayer becomes real when the man is brought back to life as a zombie because of Lisa's love. What happens afterward is revealed in the film.

Cast

The comedy thriller film cast includes Kathryn Newton as Lisa, Carla Gugino as Janet, Cole Sprouse as Zombie, Joe Chrest as Dale, Henry Eikenberry as Michael, Liza Soberano as Taffy, Carla Gugino as Janet, Joey Bree Harris as Tamara, Trina LaF argue as Tricia, Bryce Romero as Doug, Jenna Davis as Lori and Bryce Romero as Doug.

About Lisa Frankenstein

The horror comedy film is directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cody. It is produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody under Lollipop Woods and MXN Entertainment. Paula Huidobro has done the cinematography and Brad Tumer has edited the film.