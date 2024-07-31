The Color Purple OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Color Purple OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Color Purple stars Traji P Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in the lead roles. The film first released in London on November 30, 2023, and later it premiered in the United States and received good response from critics and audiences. The film will soon release on OTT across the globe.

When and where to watch The Color Purple online

The musical film will release on August 8, 2024, on Jio Cinema. It is also expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes and Google Play for rent.

Story

The film is set in Africa and narrates the tale of two sisters, Nettie and Celie, who live with their abusive father, Alfonso, after their mother dies. Alfonso harasses Celie physically, and that makes her pregnant twice. After that, Alfonso forces her to marry Mister. When Celie gets married, Alfonso banishes Nettie from his house. After many years, Celie confronts Mister about her father and leaves him. Years later, both sisters unite and discover that Alfonso is not their biological father.

Cast

The film stars Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Taraji P Henson as Shug Avery, Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson, Halle Bailey as Nettie Harris, Jon Batiste as Grady, Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie, Tamela Mann as First Lady, Deon Cole as Alfonso, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama, and Louis Gossett Jr, among others.

About The Color Purple

The film is an adaptation of Alice Walker's novel of the same name. It is directed by Blitz Bazawule and Marcus Gardley has written the movie. The Color Purple is produced by Quincy Jones, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Scott Sanders under OW Films and Amblin Entertainment. Dan Laustsen has done the cinematography and Jon Poll has edited the film.