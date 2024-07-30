Rakshana OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Payal Rajput's Thriller Film Online

Rakshana OTT Release Date | Trailer

Rakshana is a Telugu language crime thriller film starring Payal Rajput in the lead role. The film was released on June 7, 2024, and received critical acclaim for the storyline and Payal's performance. It is set to release on OTT in August.

When and where to watch Rakshana on OTT

The action film will be premiering on August 1, 2024, on Aha. It is written and directed by Prandeep Thakore with Thayanidhy Sivakumar.

Plot

The film centres around a young IPS traineem, Kiran, whose gets devastated when she finds out that her best friend Priya killed herself. Kiran doesn't believe it and tries hard to convince her superintendent that it is a murder case. Despite of much efforts, no one believes her, and she decides to take the matter into her own hands to discover the truth. As she gets involved in the case, someone starts threatening her and tries to kill her. Will Kiran get rid of these obstacles and discover the truth behind Priya's death?

Cast and production of Rakshana

Along with Payal Rajput, the film's cast includes Vinod Bala, Rajeev Kanakala, Maanas Nagulapalli and Sivannarayana Naripeddi.

Prakash Joseph has produced the film with Ananthula Ramesh Reddy under Hari Priya Creations. The film is inspired by true events. The cinematography is done by Anil Bandari and Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music.