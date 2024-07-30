Tarot OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Tarot OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tarot is a suspense horror film starring Adain Bradley, Avantika and Harriet Slator in the lead roles. The film premiered in the United States on May 3, 2024, and received mixed response from audiences and critics. It is set to release digitally in August 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Tarot

The supernatural horror film is expected to released on August 3, 2024, on Jio Cinema. It will be available in English and Hindi. It will also be available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, Book My Show, YouTube, and Google Play.

Plot

The film narrates the tale of a group of friends named Haley, Paxton, Paige, Madeline, Lucas, Elise, and Grant who gather in a villa to celebrate Elise's birthday. Everything was going well until Haley finds a bizarre tarot card in the basement and asks the rest of the group members to play. All seven of them get excited because they want to know their fate. As they begin with the game, paranormal activities start happening, and Elise gets attacked by evil, which leads to her death.

On the next day of Elise's death, Lucas also gets killed. After the horrifying incidents, the group meets a tarot reader who tells them that in the 18th century, a tarot card reader cursed her deck and said that whoever read her cards would die. They must destroy it because that is the only way to save everyone. Will they be able to burn it?

About The Tarot

The horror thriller film stars Avantika as Paige, Harriet Slater as Haley, Olwen Fouere as Alma, Adain Bradley as Grant, Jacob Batalon as Paxton,Wolfgang Novogratz as Lucas, Larsen Thompson as Elise and Humberly Gonzalez as Madeline.

Dein Schicksal liegt in den Karten. Jetzt den Trailer ansehen: TAROT - TÖDLICHE PROPHEZEIUNG - Ab 9.5. NUR im Kino! #TarotFilm pic.twitter.com/qcte4qP6Yi — SonyPicturesDE (@SonyPicturesDE) February 8, 2024

Tarot is an adaptation of Nicholas Adams' novel, Horrorscope. It is directed and written by Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen. It is produced by Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, Leslie Morgenstein and Scott Glassgold under Screen Gems, Ground Control and Alloy Entertainment. Joseph Bishara has composed the music and Elie Smolkin has done the cinematography.