Brinda OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Trisha Krishnan's Thriller Series

Brinda OTT Release Date | Trailer

Brinda is a crime thriller series with which Trisha Krishnan is set to make her OTT debut. The film is set to release on OTT in August 2024 and will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali.

When and where to watch Brinda?

The upcoming series will be released digitally on August 1, 2024, on SonyLIV. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Brace yourselves, thriller fans. Trisha is coming up with her OTT debut in a gripping new series. Stream #Brinda in all the major languages only on Sony LIV from August 2."

Plot

The series is set in Andhra Pradesh and centres around a female police officer named Brinda who decides to investigate a mysterious case that couldn't be solved in nine years. She discovers that thousands of people have died, and the killing has not stopped till now. The trailer opens with Brinda's nightmare in which she sees that a masked man says to a girl that 'this is not the sacrifice you asked for; instead, it is what you can offer' and slits the throat of the girl with a knife. Brinda wakes up in the middle of the night and finds herself safe. Is there any connection between Brinda's childhood and the mysterious case?

About Brinda

The series' cast includes Trisha Krishnan as Brinda, Rakendu Mouli, Jaya Prakash, Aaman, Ravindra Vijay, and Anand Sami. It is written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala. Kolla Ashish has produced the film under Adding Advertising LLP and Dinesh K Babu has done cinematography. The crime series is edited by Anwar Ali.