Bhaiyya Ji OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Film

Bhaiyaa Ji OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bhaiyya Ji stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ram Charan in the lead role. The action thriller film was released in theatres on May 24, 2024, and after two months of its theatrical run, it will soon be premiering on an OTT platform in July 2024.

When and where to watch Bhaiyya Ji?

The movie will release on July 26, 2024. Audiences cam watch it on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared a poster of the film with a caption that reads, "Kamar kass ke baithiye, kyunki aa rahe hain Bhaiyya Ji, Tabahi Machane! #BhaiyyaJi premieres 26th July."

Plot

The story centers around a retired criminal named Ram Charan, called Bhaiyya Ji, who enters underworld after the tragic incident in which his brother was murdered. He decides to enter the criminal world with a motive to avenge his younger brother's death.

What happens when Bhaiyya Ji threatens Gujjar, who is responsible for his brother's murder? How does he bring justice to the world of savagery?

Cast

The movie's cast includes, Manoj Bajpayee as Ram Charan Tripathi, Zoya Hussain as Mithali, Bhageerathi Bai Kadam, Jatin Goswami as Abhimanyu Singh, Vipin Sharma as SI Magan, Savinderpal Vicky as Chandrabhan Singh, Abhishek Ranjan as Ravi, Amrendra Sharma as Niyaz, Veebhu Sharma as Bobby and Jaihind Kumar as Pandit, among others.

About Bhaiyaa Ji

The action movie is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza under SSO Productions and Bhanushali Studios Limited. Arjun Kukreti has done the cinematography and Sumeet Kotian has edited the film.